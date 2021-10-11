Border Police attacked by Jewish rioters in Samaria

1 soldier lightly injured in attack by Jewish rioters near Yitzhar.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

paint thrown on Border Police vehicle
Police spokesperson

Border Police officers were attacked Monday evening by Jews in Samaria, who threw rocks, stones and bottles of paint at them.

A soldier was lightly injured by shrapnel, and the Border Police vehicle was damaged. The incident took place on a hill in the area of ​​Yitzhar, when Border Police soldiers evacuated a tent erected in a closed military area.

When the forces left, iron rails were found on the road to damage the vehicle The soldiers responded by dispersing demonstrators. Three Border Police vehicles were damaged.

A military doctor provided treatment to the injured soldier.



