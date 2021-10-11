'A strong America is the key to continuation of Abraham Accords'

Former US Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman believes that the key to continuing the breakthroughs of the Abraham Accords is to unite under the common principal of a strong Israel, a strong America and strong regional allies.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva at the inauguration of the Friedman Center in Jerusalem, Friedman said: “We have all these people together with common values and common principles” of ensuring the strong relationship between Israel and the United States stays strong.

Friedman is hopeful for the future and for the role his new foundation will play in advancing peace between Israel and countries in the region.

Remarking that “it’s wonderful to see some of my dearest friends, Mike Pompeo, Steven Mnuchin and Jared and Ivanka Kushner,” the former Trump-era ambassador said that he is hopeful the Biden White House will continue to move forward with the Abraham Accords.

However, for the Accords to succeed you need a strong United States.

“The key is that the United States is strong. That’s why our foundation talks about peace through strength. A strong America, a strong Israel standing with strong allies in the region will make the region a better place,” Friedman said.

The ultimate goal for Friedman? “It’s not going to happen tomorrow or the next day… We end the Arab-Israeli Conflict for the next 100 years. I think it’s doable.”

However, he noted that the Palestinian Arabs need to find leaders willing to make peace.

“They have to find leaders who are willing to negotiate in good faith, who are willing to adopt internal laws of human rights, respect people, respect the Jewish people, respect Israel as a Jewish state. When those leaders emerge there will be opportunity. But we’re not there yet.”