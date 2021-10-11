Liberals want your kids

They want your daughters to grow up like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and your sons like Bernie Sanders.

That’s why they’re pushing CRT…Critical Race Theory…in the schools, beginning with toddlers.

A cockeyed theory like this is what comes from a generation that’s had it too good for too long.

The sum of their proposition is that we are in a cycle of never-ending strife between the races. White People are inherently and incurably racist; Black People are hopelessly and perpetually marginalized victims. Nikole Hannah-Jones elaborated on that in The New York Times, tabbed as “The 1619 Project,” and that is what they are teaching in a school system near you.

It is their bible, their religion for which all of us…namely our kids…are expected to bend the knee.

This is not Jewish, nor Christian, rather Liberalism uber alles…and you thought only the PA, the Palestinian Authority teaches hatred to its young as a good thing.

When Liberals speak of Unity…Biden ran on this… they mean, let us all be miserable together. Appropriately, the US ranks way down on the worldwide happiness index.

Brother, can you spare a smile?

Israel usually ranks among the top ten. Israelis are happy what they’ve got…a nation at home, at last.

Who’s the happy person? The person who is satisfied with his or her portion, say the Sages…as magnified in this classic worldwide bestseller.

For ingratitude, there is Liberal America.

Here they are asking neighbor to snitch against neighbor, should the mom and dad next door be critical of the leftist pabulum being served.

Parents…we don’t know exactly how many…but plenty…are furious.

So they’ve been converging on school board meetings coast to coast to stop the CRT brainwashing. The protests have been heated.

So heated that if, as a parent, you complain too much, or too emotionally, or too logically, you could be considered a threat to national security.

That includes moms…who’ve been reduced by the Left as nothing more than “birthing persons.” (No, I am not kidding.)

Back in my day, school board meetings were mostly routine. Largely about budgets. Hardly anyone showed up.

That was before they tried to separate momma bears from her cubs.

So the teachers’ unions are worried about the safety of their teachers; parents are worried that their kids are being used as laboratory experiments.

Okay, but is this any reason to bring in the FBI? Attorney General Merrick Garland has done just that, so that any parent who dissents above a certain decibel could be labelled a domestic terrorist, subject to arrest, by the FBI. If this sounds positively Mao, then you are catching on to where Biden and his people are taking us.

Welcome to the revolution nobody asked for or wanted.

So far, so far as we know, there have been no actual arrests of moms and dads who exercise their rights to free speech, but that is beside the point.

“They want to silence any act of lawful dissent,” a parent told me. “Knowing the FBI is on your case has a terrible chilling effect.”

Parents who voted Democrat are not exempt; only collectively at fault for what they wrought.

From another parent. “Since when is it wrong…a crime…to speak your mind in America?”





A neighbor who came here after the Soviet Union was dissolved, and has grandkids in the school system, says, “I never thought I’d see this day. Not in America.”

Apparently, since Biden and company run the show.



Simply put, they want your kids. Parents have no say.

Moms and dads…be quiet, behave, or else…

She goes on…” Back there, we didn’t need to be told to keep our opinions to ourselves. We knew we were being watched. By the Secret Police.”

Around here, it’s no secret. We know what they want. They want everything, one child at a time.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

