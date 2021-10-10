The aliyah and visa crisis is NOT a “success story”

Several Israeli news outlets released articles recently that the Jewish Agency is boasting along with Nefesh B' Nefesh and the Israeli Ministry of Aliyah and Immigration that this year of 2021 has seen a 31% increase in persons making aliyah to Israel compared to the previous year, 2020.

However, the citation of this statistic by these organizations is woefully deceptive.

In fact, aliyah to Israel hasn't been this low since 2014, except for last year in 2020, which was the lowest year in over a decade. The number of Jews making aliyah in 2019 was approximately 34,000 persons, and the running average from 2014 to 2019 was about 30,000 people per year. But in 2020 it was less than 16,000, and now as 2021 draws to a close it is at roughly 20,000. [Specific numbers vary slightly depending on the source.]

Ben Kerido Aliyah chart

[Image created by Ben Kerido using data provided by the Jewish Agency and ArutzSheva. Permission is granted to anyone to use at will; no accreditation necessary. Higher resolution available.]

The cited “success” twists the data and takes it painfully out of context. The only “victory” is that 2021 is shaping up to be only slightly less abysmal than 2020, but it is still a 40%+ decrease from 2019, and a 30%+ from the running average of 2014-2019.

So that brings us to a very serious question:

Has the interest in making aliyah by diaspora Jews dropped by over 40%?

Or has the efficient processing of aliyah requests by such non-profit organizations as the Jewish Agency and Nefesh B'Nefesh as well as relevant Israeli government offices, namely the Misrad Hapnim (the Population and Immigration Authority), decreased by 40% or more due to Covid-19 and other factors?

The unfortunate answer according to popular consensus seems to be the latter. Speak with your fellow Jews in diaspora communities or peruse your favorite social media website and observe aliyah-themed conversations,and you will inevitably hear the same refrain.

There is a bottleneck in the aliyah process that takes months, even years, for the Jewish Agency and Nefesh B'Nefesh to process. Stories abound of completely unresponsive staff, already approved applications being canceled for want of an obscure document here or there (that the Israeli government doesn't actually require), and families waiting countless months to board a plane even after the Jewish Agency and Nefesh B'Nefesh have fully approved their departure.

And the aliyah process for those inside of Israel isn't any better.

Some offices flat-out refuse to process an aliyah request from persons inside of Israel unless the application is submitted on that individual's behalf through Nefesh B'Nefesh. It is not clear how an Israeli government office can legally refuse to perform a function mandated by law without an unaffiliated non-profit organization serving as an intermediary – including foreign, non-Israeli entities like the Jewish Agency.

Regardless, even persons here in Israel who are eligible to make aliyah are being pushed back into the bottleneck of the Jewish Agency and Nefesh B'Nefesh, even if that means visas expire and persons trying to make aliyah become “illegal residents” to their detriment and against their will.

Whether it's making aliyah or applying for an entry permit or visa renewal, the affiliated Israeli government infrastructure is a bureaucratic catastrophe. Getting an appointment with the Misrad Hapnim takes months if you are lucky! The only way to make an appointment is by submitting a request on their website (the MyVisit app has no option for aliyah or visa requests).

More often than not, those website requests are completely ignored. Every single day the Misrad Hapnim office has a crowd of furious persons waiting outside for it to open. The story is always the same. There is a pressing issue that requires some kind of assistance. Misrad Hapnim has ignored the appointment requests for weeks, or even months. And now people have no choice but to barge their way into the office, screaming at the security guard until he or she brings out the manager... who merely argues with them further, trying to send them away.

Perhaps the most egregious example is the recent national embarrassment of the Sugihara incident. Chiune Sugihara was a Japanese diplomat who saved thousands of Jews during the Holocaust by issuing travel papers and visa permits to allow them to escape Nazi German invasions.

The son and other family members and friends of Chiune Sugihara were invited to attend a ceremony hosted by the municipality of Jerusalem to honor the Japanese diplomat and “Holocaust hero” who rescued 3,500 Jews with visas. But – the epitome of shameful irony – the beast of Israeli bureaucracy denied them all their own visas! The head of the Interior Minister herself, Ayalet Shaked, had to personally intervene to resolve the issue.

While the Jewish Agency, Nefesh B'Nefesh, the Aliyah and Immigration Authority, et al, may want to deceptively misquote data and statistics, the simple fact of the matter is that the Jewish people both in and out of Israel are facing a severe crisis.

For the first time in Jewish history, an untold number of Jews, halakhic Jews, who are trying to make aliyah and move to (or even just visit) their promised homeland are being told they can't come to Israel and that they must stay in the diaspora – not by oppressive and tyrannical non-Jewish governments, not by dangerous antisemitic persecution, but by their fellow Jews themselves.

While there are ostensibly multiple ways that this crisis can be mitigated, here are three suggestions:

1. Oversight of Misrad Hapnim (the Population and Immigration Authority) should be dramatically increased. Steps should be taken to ensure efficient processing of the needs of both citizens and aliyah-making citizens-in-progress and permanent residents in a manner that is both functional and in proper accordance with Israeli law.

2. A fully-transparent, court-supervised investigation should be launched into both the Jewish Agency and Nefesh B'Nefesh. The total number of pending applications should be examined to determine if the Jewish Agency and Nefesh B'Nefesh are operating in an efficient manner, or if they are delaying or even denying aliyah applications in a manner that is improper and perhaps even illegal according to the Israeli Law of Return. If that proves to be the case, the Israeli government should stop allocating Israeli taxpayer's funding to these non-profit entities, and provide other avenues for would-be aliyah makers to obtain their legal rights and citizenship status under the Israeli Law of Return.

3 If Misrad Hapnim (the Population and Immigration Authority) is not able to efficiently process persons making aliyah (and the needs of the rest of Israeli society), then a program should be instated where young women serving the country in Sherut Leumi (non-military national service) and/or male and female personnel from the Pikud HaOref (IDF Home Front Command) who are not presently engaged in vital operations should be trained to assist the Misrad Hapnim and Israeli consulates with the administrative processing of aliyah applications, visas, and other needs.

We cannot pretend that there is not a national crisis regarding key population infrastructure here in Israel. And a solution must be found to mitigate this ongoing bureaucratic catastrophe. The Interior Minister, MK Ayelet Shaked, must effect across-the-board change.

The purpose of the Israeli Law of Return is to ensure that another Holocaust could never happen again as long as Jews can have a homeland to escape to. But if Israeli bureaucracy and affiliated non-profit organizations have collapsed due to Covid-19 and still can't figure out how to function over a year and a half in – presumably to the detriment of thousands of Jews trying to make aliyah now – then how can we expect to manage the influx of Jews fleeing from another great calamity, G-d in the future? If has v'halilah another Holocaust were to happen tomorrow, it is our own deplorable bureaucracy here in the State of Israel that would guarantee the doom of countless Jews.

Ben Kerido is an IDF Paratrooper and Special Forces reservist, former US Department of Defense contractor, defense magazine article contributor, and author of the blog and podcast series “Ramblings of an IDF Reservist” on Lehavdil.com.