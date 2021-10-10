WATCH LIVE: Israel’s Cabinet meeting hosts Chancellor Merkel

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday morning met German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Jerusalem, during her last visit in office.

Speaking at the King David Hotel during a Cabinet meeting joined by Chancellor Merkel, Bennett said, "First and foremost, we appreciate your ongoing commitment to the security of the State of Israel."

"You, for years, have been a moral compass for the entire European continent, and you have outlined an uncompromising line of support for Israel.

"The responsibility placed on Israel is to ensure, with action, that Iran never acquires nuclear weapons."

"This is a special government meeting, with a special guest - the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel. She is a true friend of the State of Israel. Welcome to Jerusalem."

Bennett added that "this government is a government which is very varied in its opinions. It could be that it's the most varied in the world."

"At the same time, there is among all those sitting here a basic agreement regarding many basic issues. One of them is the importance we all see in the relationship with Germany, and the need to preserve and improve it.

"We definitely remember history, and we optimistically look forward to a better future. The government led by myself will continue this ongoing relationship. Our new government will also bring with it a new spirit of goodwill."

Bennett added, "We are very happy to host you here today, and I want to use this opportunity to express to you our deep appreciation for your position at our side throughout the years, in word and more important - in deed. You are a great friend of Israel. Thank you, our friend."

"In the name of the Israeli public, I want to thank you. Thank you, Angela."

Merkel said, "In the future as well, Germany will be committed to Israel's security. That is the clear stance of the German government. We want the relationship to be alive, vigorous, not inflexible. We will continue to iron out the disagreements between us.".