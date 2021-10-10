Fatah official: Israelis are murderers and messengers of instability

Abbas Zaki, a member of the Fatah Central Committee member, lashed out at Israel in a recent televised appearance, saying that Israelis are "sons of bitches," that they practice apartheid, that they are murderers, and "messengers of instability," while the Palestinians are "messengers of peace."

He further said that the US should reconsider its stance towards the Palestinians.

The comments by Zaki were made in a public address that was aired on Palestine TV on September 29 and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Fatah, which is led by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, is constantly touted by the West as a “peace partner” for Israel, while its rival Hamas is denounced as a terrorist organization.

However, senior Fatah officials including Abbas himself regularly incite against Israel in official PA media outlets.

In addition, social media pages belonging to Fatah openly call for terrorism against Israelis.