Report: Hamas sets conditions for prisoner swap with Israel

The Hamas terrorist organization told Egyptian representatives mediating its negotiations with Israel that it guarantees a lasting ceasefire and a prisoner swap should the Jewish state adhere to a number of conditions, i24NEWS reports, citing the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen outlet.

According to the report, the conditions include freedom of movement for Palestinian Arabs inside the buffer zone along the borders of the Gaza Strip, and for the Israel military vehicles to refrain from "incursion" into eastern border areas.

Hamas was committed to maintaining the calm as long as Israel adheres to it, the report said.

"Consolidating the calm is part of the agreement to establish the mutual ceasefire," the report quoted Hamas negotiators as saying.

On the issue of Israeli prisoners, Hamas claimed that it had supplied the Egyptians with a complete roadmap for the prisoner swap deal and it now considers that "the ball regarding the exchange deal is now in Israel's court."