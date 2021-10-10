Sa'ar: The fighting within the government is unnecessary

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Saturday night responded to the attacks by left-wing ministers on Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

"Any internal conflict within the government is unnecessary, one must know how to restrain oneself. It is clear and known to everyone that there are different opinions within the government on the diplomatic issue, and it is also okay if the minister expresses her position," Sa'ar told Channel 12 News in an interview.

"Any internal friction is unnecessary. All the parts of the political system are in the government because Israel was on a very dangerous path. What is most important at the moment is to approve a budget and return Israel to a path of stability," he added.

Sa'ar came out against the criticism leveled at his wife, Geula Even-Sa'ar, because she continues to work as a news presenter for the Kan public broadcasting corporation.

"Geula has been a professional for 30 years, long before she married me. They are trying to shut her up to hurt me. With all due respect, she stands on her own and is not her husband's object," said Sa'ar, adding, "Those mouthpieces who are attacking her now were not bothered by this when I was a senior minister in Netanyahu's government."

Sa'ar also backed Shaked's efforts to reach agreements with MKs from the opposition regarding the Citizenship Law, and clarified that "Minister Shaked is in charge of the law and I understand why this issue bothers her, she needs to find a solution to the issue. If Shaked tries solutions that are acceptable to the government - that's fine."

On his bill which stipulates that a Prime Minister will not be able to serve under an indictment, Sa'ar said that "I would be very happy if opposition factions support the law. If it passes - it will bind all the factions. I bring the law as the Minister of Justice and the Knesset, by a majority vote, will determine if it wants to change the norm. This is a very important issue."