Angela Merkel lands in Israel for farewell visit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel landed tonight (Saturday) for a two-day visit to Israel, her last visit to the Jewish State in office

During her visit, the Chancellor will participate in a festive cabinet meeting to be held in her honor, she will visit the Yad Vashem Museum and meet with representatives of the high-tech industry and Israeli entrepreneurs together with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

She and Bennett will also meet face to face in the morning and have dinner together.

Merkel will also meet for lunch with President Isaac Herzog. She will receive an honorary doctorate from the Technion and on Monday will speak before the Institute for National Security Studies.

At the request of the Germans there will be no handshakes during the visit.