Number of COVID patients in serious condition rises

464 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in serious condition across Israel as of Saturday night, according to updated statistics published by the Health Ministry. 195 critically ill patients are connected to respirators.

According to the Health Ministry, 344 of the seriously ill patients are not vaccinated, 66 are vaccinated but have not received a booster shot, and 30 have received the booster shot.

Yesterday, 1,990 Israelis were diagnosed with the coronavirus out of just under 100,000 tests which were performed. The positivity rate was 2.01%. This is the lowest positivity rate since July 25. The coefficient of infection (R) is 0.72, which indicates that the fourth wave has subsided.

However, the number of patients in serious condition rose from 460 on Friday.

7,894 Israelis have died from the coronavirus in Israel since the beginning of the pandemic, eight of them over the weekend. Since the beginning of the month, 115 corona patients have died in Israel.