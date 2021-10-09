Israeli man assaulted in Berlin

Man wearing pullover with IDF emblem attacked at Berlin train station by assailant who made comment about his faith.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

German police, Berlin (file)
Chen Leopold/Flash90

An Israeli man was assaulted in Berlin Friday in what police describe as an anti-Semitic attack.

The attack occurred at the Noeldnerplatz commuter train station. The 29-year-old man was wearing a pullover with the IDF emblem when he was addressed by someone who commented about his Jewish faith.

The victim told investigators that when he turned towards the speaker a gas was sprayed in his face and he was struck to the ground.

Medical personnel treated the man at the scene and police have opened an investigation into the assault.



