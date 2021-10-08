Explosion in North Afghanistan mosque, 100 reportedly killed

Reportedly nearly 100 people were killed and dozens of others were wounded when a blast ripped through a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province.

According to reports, a suicide bomber was responsible for the blast.

The attack occurred in Kanduz, north of Kabul. No group has claimed responsibility so far.

“This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots … as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

Local businessman Zalmai Alokzai told AFP that the scene was chaos. He was in the process of quickly making his way to the hospital to see if blood donations were needed.

"Ambulances were going back to the incident scene to carry the dead," he said.