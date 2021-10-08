Married in the hospital

An exciting wedding took place last night (Thursday) in the neurology department at Barzilai Medical Center.

Roni Yaskin (49) was due to get married yesterday but was rushed to hospital care after feeling unwell and hospitalized on suspicion of a stroke.

Roni and his intended bride, Svetlana, who lives in Los Angeles and came to Israel especially for the wedding, decided not to postpone their wedding which had already been postponed once for public health reasons.

Barzilai Medical Center was happy to help with the family's request and assisted the couple in the preparations. The wedding took place in the yard of the neurology department where Roni is hospitalized, in the presence of the immediate family and the excited staff who wished the couple happiness and halt.