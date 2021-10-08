COVID infection rate falls to three-month low

A total of 2,064 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Thursday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Friday morning, down from 2,396 new cases diagnosed Wednesday.

The percentage of tests coming back positive also fell Thursday, declining to 2.14%, down from 2.30% on Wednesday. That is the lowest level recorded since July.

There are now 31,868 known active cases of the virus across Israel, including 663 hospitalized patients with COVID.

Since the pandemic began, 1,302,083 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported.

The number of seriously ill patients fell Friday to 460, down from 465 on Thursday. That is the fewest seriously ill COVID patients since August 12th. Of those, 227 are in critical condition, with 183 on respirators.

The infection coefficient, which measures the decline or expansion of the pandemic, fell to 0.73 on September 27th, the latest day for which data is available, falling from 0.78 the day before. The reproduction coefficient (R) has remained below 1.0 since September 6th, marking a decline in the pandemic.

Thus far, a total of 7,885 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded across Israel, including nine deaths on Thursday.