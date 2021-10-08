Fatah calls for an 'uprising' against Israel

The Fatah movement, headed by Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, is warning Israel against what it calls "its insistence on setting the fire of a religious war."

In a statement issued on Thursday, Fatah said that "the decision of the court in Jerusalem to allow silent prayer of Jews on the Temple Mount is a spark that will drag the area into a religious war."

The organization called on the Palestinian Arab public to support the Al-Aqsa Mosque through an "organized popular uprising" and to show a presence in the plaza of the mosque in order to "block the plans of the occupation" to take over the place and Judaize it. "

The Fatah movement also pledged to the Palestinian Arab people and Muslim believers around the world that "its fighters will continue to guard the holy places," and that "the Palestinian people will sacrifice their lives for them without regard to the victims."