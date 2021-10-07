MK Porush reads Psalms in protest against Women of the Wall

MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) sat on the floor in the Constitution Committee hall, and began reading Psalms in response to the provocations of the "Women of the Wall" organization and MK Gilad Kariv at the Western Wall.

Porush said to Kariv: "I will continue this protest until you get away from the Western Wall. You will not come to the women's section and I will not come here."

This morning (Thursday), MK Kariv brought a Torah scroll to the women's section at the Western Wall for the Women of the Wall organization, against to the explicit instructions of the Ministry of Justice.

A representative of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation approached MK Kariv upon his arrival and asked him not to take this step and not to abuse his parliamentary immunity to allow for calm and peaceful prayer in the Western Wall plaza, when at the same time many hundreds of Orthodox worshipers were praying.

MK Kariv replied that he respects the activities of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, but he intends to act according to his religious. In this context, the MK came to the aid of the women and passed the Torah scroll to the Women of the Wall.

Yochi Rapaport, the director general of the Western Wall Women, claimed: "Once again, the Rabbi of the Western Wall has proven that he is violent towards anyone who does not obey the separatist and extremist haredi laws he is trying to impose on the Western Wall. We call for the immediate implementation of the Western Wall compromise and until then we will continue to come to the Western Wall"