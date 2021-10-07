Amb. Erdan: You're our 'Iron Dome' in the US

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations and the United States Gilad Erdan attended the annual gala dinner of the Israel Allies Foundation, an organization of pro - Israel Christians, and addressed the organization's members.

Prior to the event, the Ambassador met with former US Vice President Mike Pence and thanked him for his enormous and long-standing support for Israel and the Jewish people. During the meeting, the two discussed ways to fight anti-Semitism and the BDS movement as well as security issues.

Speaking at the event, Erdan said, "Faith-based diplomacy played a key role in the Trump administration's decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, a move that is currently supported here by elected officials from both parties."

"The power of Israel's faith and Christian friends have also played a key role in the decisions of Guatemala and Honduras to follow in the footsteps of the United States and open their embassies in Jerusalem," he added.

He said, "The State of Israel is currently facing tremendous challenges and opportunities. These challenges and opportunities mean that your continued support for Israel and the Jewish people is more important than ever. First and foremost, we face the common challenge - Iran. The ayatollahs' regime continues its efforts to acquire nuclear weapons, spreading terrorism, destruction and instability. The place of Iran's killer president is not in parliament or on the UN stage, but behind bars. Israel will never allow Iran to become a nuclear threshold nation."

"Anti-Semitism is also raising its ugly head today. As we sit here, the BDS movement is igniting the flames of anti-Semitism, with the help of its supporters in Congress and parliaments in Europe. As the recent vote on Iron Dome showed, the number of disseminators of lies and hatred of Israel in Congress is low, but their voices are well heard. In the face of the lies being spread against us in Congress as well, I know we can count on you to be the 'Iron Dome' of truth for us."