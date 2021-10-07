Contacts underway for Bennett-Putin meeting

Advanced contacts for a meeting in Moscow between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin are currently taking place.

Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday that the meeting between the two is scheduled for this month, amid the negotiations for a nuclear agreement with Iran. Moscow has already set a date for the meeting, October 22, but according to sources involved in the matter, this date is not final and could still be postponed.

Diplomatic correspondent Gili Cohen said that Israel is conducting a sort of diplomatic blitz ahead of what appears to be a return of the negotiations between world powers and Iran.

On Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will arrive in Israel for a visit that had been postponed from August, but is also expected to deal with Iran.

In addition, next week, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will fly to Washington to meet with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken.

Russia, the United States and Germany are among the countries that signed the nuclear deal with Iran in 2015 and are currently discussion the resumption of talks in Vienna.