Sovereignty Movement: Preventing Palestinian state not enough, must promote sovereignty

The Sovereignty Movement, headed by Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, recently responded to Minister Shaked's declaration that a Palestinian state would not be established. The movement congratulates the minister on her clear and decisive statement that a Palestinian state would not be established, and called upon the minister not to suffice with preventing a Palestinian state but to take action on behalf of applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria in order to “dash Arab hopes of establishing a state upon the ruins of the State of Israel.”

Katsover and Matar first expressed strong support for Minister Shaked. “The Sovereignty Movement strongly supports Minister Shaked for her resolute declaration in the Emirates that a Palestinian state would not be established. Recently, we have been witness to a consistent campaign of left-wing elements on behalf of partition of the Land and establishment of a Palestinian state in its heartland. We are also witness to the procession of those elbowing their way into the queue to pay homage to PA Chairman Abu Mazen, who considers IDF soldiers and its commanders criminals worthy of standing trial at The Hague,” they said.

In addition, the movement called for promoting an Israeli initiative for sovereignty. “Against all these, the statement of Interior Minister Shaked is extremely significant. However, at the same time: Our movement directs a request to her: Frustrating the idea of a Palestinian state is insufficient. It is necessary to promote an Israeli initiative for the application of Israeli Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, and as a first step to begin in Greater Jerusalem. Only in this way, will it be possible to put an end to Arab hope of establishing a state upon Israel’s ruins.”

“The application of sovereignty is a vital step for the security of the State of Israel and for the fulfilment of the historical destiny of the people of Israel in its Land,” the Sovereignty Movement added.

It was publicized today that Shaked was interviewed by The National newspaper in the Emirates, where she said, among other things, that “the Israeli government will not discuss establishment of a Palestinian state under the current Prime Minister Bennett, or Lapid when he takes office in the rotation arrangement. There is a consensus among the parties not to address an issue that is liable to cause an internal rift.”