Erdan to meet former VP Pence, former President Bush on Texas visit

Israel's Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations Gilad Erdan is visiting Texas where he will hold a number of working meetings and participate in a number of events.

Today, Ambassador Erdan will meet with heads of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas to discuss the connection between Israel and American Jewry, as well as common challenges. Later in the day, Ambassador Erdan will meet with former Vice President Mike Pence.



In the evening, the Ambassador will attend a gala dinner hosted by the Israel Allies Foundation. He will speak at the dinner and thank the organization and the evangelical Christian community for its public advocacy in seeking the relocation of the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, which in turn has influenced other countries to relocate their embassies to Israel's capital. At the dinner, the IAF will award Herzl Makov, the Director of the Menachem Begin Heritage Center, its Israel Allies Award.



Tomorrow, Ambassador Erdan will meet with former President George W. Bush. After the meeting, the Ambassador will tour the Lockheed Martin facility in Fort Worth with a representative of the Ministry of Defense and the Consul General in Houston. Lockheed Martin is the manufacturer of the F35 aircraft.