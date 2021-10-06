Pfizer scientists: Natural immunity better than our vaccine

A number of scientists from the Pfizer corporation involved in developing the COVID vaccine claimed natural immunity is likely superior to the immunity obtained through vaccination, and chided their employer for pushing aside treatments for COVID, a group of conservative investigative journalists revealed Tuesday.

James O’Keefe, founder of the conservative undercover journalism group Project Veritas, published video footage Tuesday of multiple scientists employed by Pfizer appearing to back the argument that natural immunity via infection with COVID-19 offers stronger and more comprehensive protection than vaccination.

“When somebody is naturally immune,” said Nick Karl, a Pfizer biochemist involved in developing the COVID vaccine, “they got COVID, they probably have better – like not better, but more antibodies against the virus.”

As Karl explained, the vaccine creates immunity by causing cells in the recipient’s arm to produce a specific part of the virus – the spike protein on the virus’ exterior – limiting the immune response to the spike protein.

“Because what the vaccine is, like I said that protein, that’s just on the outside. So it’s just one antibody against one specific part of the virus. When you actually get the virus, you’re going to start producing antibodies against multiple pieces of the virus, and not only just that outside portion – the inside portion, the actual virus.”

“So your antibodies are probably better at that point than the vaccination.”

Karl also appeared to denounced governmental pressure on the public to get vaccinated.

“I feel like what they are doing – like the city needs vax cards and everything – it is just about making it so inconvenient for unvaccinated people to the point where they are just like ‘F*** it, I’ll get it’.”

“If you are restricting people unvaccinated people from doing anything, then vaccinated people are allowed to do anything they want, eventually they’re just going to be like, ‘F***, let me just get vaccinated’.”

Chris Croce, a senior associate scientist at Pfizer, appeared to back Karl’s claims, saying a person with natural immunity is “probably more” protected than a COVID naïve person who has been vaccinated.

“You’re protected most likely for longer since there was a natural response.”

Croce also openly criticized Pfizer, including allegations that the company had ‘pushed’ off other COVID treatments in favor of promoting just its vaccine, though the context of his comments were missing in the video footage.

“I still feel like I work for an evil corporation, because it comes down to profits in the end. I’m there to help people not to make millions and millions of dollars. I mean, that’s the moral dilemma.”

“Basically, our organization is run on COVID money now.”

“You have multiple companies that were basically given a crap ton of money to produce vaccines and they’re pushing them.”

“They’re trying to keep track of everyone that’s been vaccinated versus the census of how many people are actually reported, which is basically, in my opinion, a violation of HIPAA [the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act]. No one has the right to ask you if you’ve been vaccinated. It is an invasion of privacy.”

When asked about monoclonal antibody treatments – the use of lab-made antibodies injected into COVID patients to help their immune systems fight the virus – Croce said they were “Pushed to the side” because of “Money. It’s disgusting.”

Croce also touched on the side-effect observed in some instances from the vaccine, which has caused a number of cases of myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle – adding that Pfizer is currently researching possible links between the vaccine and instances of heart attacks.

Croce said heart inflammation is a concern, but added it is “More so for younger people,” saying the company was “looking into” the reasons for the disproportionate risk for younger recipients.

“Hopefully it’s good,” Croce said regarding the results of the study, “if not then in my opinion that might pull something from the market.”

A third Pfizer scientist, Rahul Khandke, was also filmed arguing that natural immunity likely provides better immunity than the vaccine. He also alluded to claims against natural immunity, though the context of his comments was unclear from the video clips.

“We’re like bred and taught to be ‘vaccine is safer than actually getting COVID’. And that’s honestly – we have to do so many seminars on this, like you have no idea. We have to sit there for hours and hours and listen to like ‘You cannot talk about this… not in public’.”

“Logically, though, if you have antibodies built up, you should be able to prove that you have those built up.”

Founded in 2010, Project Veritas was established following O’Keefe’s undercover work with pro-life activist Lila Rose at Planned Parenthood clinics in southern California in the mid-to-late 2000s.

The group has in the past been accused of spreading “disinformation” and selectively editing video footage of the subjects of its reporting – claims the group has denied.