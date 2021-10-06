Friends of the IDF cuts funding to IDF Widows and Orphans

The IDF Widows and Orphans Organization is facing a financial crisis, according to a report by Galei Tzahal Wednesday morning, after one of its major sources of funding announced it would no longer contribute to the organization.

Eighteen months after the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Friends of the IDF organization announced that it will be ending its funding for the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization.

The FIDF's support currently makes up roughly a quarter of the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization's budget.

The termination of the FIDF's funding is expected to lead to massive cutbacks in the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization's operations.