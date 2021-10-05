Security source: Mossad operation obtained valuable intelligence on Ron Arad

A security source this evening (Tuesday) revealed additional details regarding the operation to locate Ron Arad, which Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke about in the Knesset yesterday.

Channel 12 News reported that according to the source, the Mossad did not oppose the prime minister's intention to reveal the existence of the operation - which brought quality intelligence that led the defense establishment to a specific path regarding the fate of Ron Arad.

The source also said that few knew that the prime minister was going to reveal the operation in his speech in the Knesset and that Defense Minister Benny Gantz was not one of them.

The source stated: "This is a large, unusual operation, which was unparalleled in several countries. The Shabak and the IDF were also partners in it. Thanks to the operation, high-quality intelligence was obtained that directs us to places we did not have before the operation. This will also allow future operations to be performed. It helps us figure out what happened to Ron Arad."

"The operation gave the State of Israel focus after several directions and positions were examined in the defense establishment regarding what happened to Ron Arad. The operation actually put the Mossad on a specific path. The head of the Mossad, Barnea, instructed when he took office to do everything, even at the cost of risking his life, to bring information about Ron Arad. This is a message of commitment to Ron Arad and the rest of the prisoners and missing persons," the source said.

Saudi media report that DNA samples were taken from a body in the village of Nabi Chit, Lebanon to determine if the body is that of missing Israeli navigator Ron Arad.

Al-Arabiya reported that Israel operated twice in Lebanon and Syria during the operation.

Rai al-Youm, a London-based Arabic news outlet reported Tuesday afternoon that the Mossad operation revealed by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett aimed at locating the lost Israel Air Force navigator Ron Arad had included a daring abduction and questioning of an Iranian general.