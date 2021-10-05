Man On Respirator: “I Thought Corona Was Over”

A dizzying year and half after the beginning of the pandemic, and the fight against coronavirus continues.

Many of the currently hospitalized severe cases in Israel were shocked to be admitted: General opinion among many was that corona was “over.”

Volunteers from the Shtefenesht chassidic community, however, are fighting to dispel that notion.

The Shtefenesht volunteers, also known as “Refuah L’Yisrael,” are leading a grassroots movements to distribute oxygen machines to those suffering from COVID-related breathing problems at home. Their efforts have had a huge effect: Several people say explicitly that they have saved their lives.

Once patients are admitted to the hospital, their prognosis becomes significantly more bleak. Once an individual is on a respirator, they are unlikely to come off of it alive.

This month, Refuah LeYisrael hit a possibly deadly roadblock: They have now once again run out of machines to distribute. They are desperately calling upon the public to give what they can to purchase more.

