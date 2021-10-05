Multicultural barbarians are emptying France of its Jews

Thus, in Le Figaro, the great French historian Georges Bensoussan defines the "hold" of Islamism on public opinion. His "fault" four years ago was declaring on the radio that Muslim immigrants absorb anti-Semitism from an early age like mother's milk. Since then, for the editorial director of the Memorial of the Shoah in Paris the caudine gallows of trials and ad personam attacks have opened.



Bensoussan tells Le Figaro what is happening to the Jews of France: “For safety reasons, Jewish children have massively abandoned public education. In the neighborhoods there is a climate that recalls the worst memories of the Jewish Maghreb. It is a French defeat and not a Jewish defeat, because the whole of French society is threatened by what threatens Jews today. For the descendants of Jews who have left the Arab world, the anti-Semitism of the 'neighborhoods' is once again a nightmare. It is a trauma to be overwhelmed by a climate of persecution that was thought behind and that condemns them to undergo a new exodus, abroad or in France itself: thus, the Seine-Saint-Denis has lost 80% of its Jewish population in twenty years ".

Bensoussan provides other impressive numbers: "More than 500 districts in France are declared 'sensitive'. To put it bluntly, we are talking about several million people who are subject to Islamist law. And the impossibility of expressing this social and migratory disaster in words, if not running the risk of being dragged to court, worsens the situation and feeds collective depression”.

In twenty years, more than 20 percent of French Jews have left France. The Jewish community of Toulouse numbered 20,000 people. Today there are 10,000 left and the deputy mayor of Toulouse, Aviv Zonabend, said that "the future of the Jewish people in Europe is hopeless".

In 1977 there were 700,000 Jews in France. They have halved since then. Over the past decade, "60,000 of the 350,000 Jews have left Ile-de-France," denounced Sammy Ghozlan, president of the Bureau national de vigilance contre l'antisémitisme, who moved to Netanya.

In Seine-Saint-Denis, 40 percent of the inhabitants are of the Islamic faith. Result? Historic Jewish communities such as La Courneuve, Aubervilliers, Stains, Pierrefitte-sur-Seine, Trappes, Aulnay-sous-Bois, Le Blanc-Mesnil and Saint Denis are over. In Pierrefitte there has been a 50 percent decline in just a few years.

Due to the lack of security, in places like Courneuve where there were 600 to 700 Jewish families, there are now less than 100. In a suburb south of Paris, Kremlin-Bicêtre, with a population of 25,000. 25 percent today are Muslims. Until 1990, 10 percent of the population was Jewish, today just 5 percent.

In the last twenty years in France there has been a genuine voluntary ethnic cleansing. This is the list of the decline in Jewish families in many districts:

Stains from 250 to 50

Saint-Denis from 350 to 100

La Courneuve from 300 to 80

Le Blanc-Mesnil from 300 to 100

Pantin from 1200 to 700

Rosny-sous-Bois from 300 to 200

Bondy from 300 to 100

Livry-Gargan from 200 to 130

Aulnay sous-Bois from 600 to 100

Clichy 400 to 80

Neuilly-sur-Marne from 275 to 100

An unprecedented exodus. Muslims enter, Jews flee and they call it "multiculturalism".

The French coined an expression of grotesque cynicism: "living together". If mass Islamic immigration continues, it will be over for European Jews. And history has shown that Jews are like the canary in a coal mine, falling to the ground before others feel the methane and carbon monoxide. These numbers should worry everyone, even if the rise in French immigration to Israel is good for the Jewish State.

Because in the same years the churches of France were also burned, its priests (Jacques Hamel) were killed as its faithful (Basilica of Nice) and six great cathedrals were burned for "unknown" causes (Notre Dame, Nantes, Rennes, Saint-Sulpice, Lavaur and Pontoise). An average of two French churches are desecrated every day.

Liberals don't like it, but the multicultural barbarians take the expression "Judeo-Christianity" very seriously.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentar