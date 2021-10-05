'I understand those who are disappointed, but we did the right thing'

Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina) spoke to Arutz Sheva on Monday during the opening of the Knesset’s winter session, and said there is an attempt to over-inflate the significance of the Meretz leaders' meeting with Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

"This government has many ministers but there is only one government and it is not holding and will not hold a diplomatic process. If the Meretz ministers want to go to a meeting - let them go - they do not represent the government. The Defense Minister also went to a meeting on security coordination with Abbas and that is fine," said Kahana.

In his opinion, there is no doubt that the Prime Minister's statement that this is government is ten time more right-wing is true in reality.

"Did we make the murderous Oslo Accords that [Shas chairman Aryeh] Deri signed? Did we vote three times in favor of the Disengagement? Did we hand over patriarchal territories to the Palestinians? Did we release a thousand terrorists? This is definitely a government that is ten times more right-wing," stated Kahana.

Kahana is well aware of the anger among parts of the public about the conduct of his party. "I meet a public that is disappointed in us and angry with us and I understand them because things were said that we did not keep. I know we acted solely out of considerations of saving the State of Israel. I am convinced that if we had deteriorated to another round of elections, it would have been a disaster. Am I sorry we said things we could not keep? Sure, but we did the right thing."