Poll: Likud strengthens, Yamina stays steady

A poll published tonight (Monday) in Channel 13 News and conducted by Professor Camille Fuchs shows that if elections were been held today, the Likud and Yesh Atid would strengthen significantly and receiving four and five more seats than in the previous election. In addition, most citizens of the country are not satisfied with the performance of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

According to the poll, the Yesh Atid party rises to 22 seats - five more than the party received in the election and the Likud wins 34 seats - seven more seats than in the previous poll and four more than the result in the last election. The parties that fall in the polls are Shas, which falls by three seats and stands at only 6, and Yisrael Beyteinu and Meretz, which each fall by two seats - Yisrael Beyteinu for five and Meretz for only four.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's party remains stable at seven seats, as does United Torah Judaism and Ra'am, which remains stable with four seats, while the lists of the Religious Zionism party and the Joint Arab List are each strengthened by one seat.

In total, if the elections had been held today, the coalition parties would have received 59 seats, compared with 54 seats for the opposition parties which support Benjamin Netanyahu and 7 seats for the Joint Arab List.

On the question of satisfaction with the Prime Minister, it appears that 3% of the respondents are very satisfied, 31% somewhat satisfied, 24% somewhat dissatisfied and 35% very dissatisfied. Overall, 59% - the majority of respondents - are dissatisfied with Bennett's performance.

The survey was conducted by Prof. Camille Fuchs, and included 699 respondents, of whom 599 were from the Jewish sector and 100 from the non-Jewish sector. The survey in the Jewish sector was conducted by the Magam company under the management of Dr. Ariel Ayalon. The survey in the non-Jewish sector was conducted by Stat-Net under the management of Yosef Maklada. The margin of error is 3.9%/