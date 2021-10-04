Shnayim Yomi: Start This Year Off Right!

Shnayim Yomi: Shnayim Mikra Done Right from Jewish Content Network on Vimeo.

Become part of an amazing group and complete the mitzvah of Shnayim Mikrah V’Echad Targum.

Shnayim Mikra V’Echad Targum (reading the weekly Torah reading twice and once with a translation/commentary) can be broken into small chunks called “Shnayim Yomi”, which are learned every day.

Every day, a short, two minute video with a brief summary of the day’s aliyah is shared, along with the Chumash text of that aliyah.

Every week the videos feature a different rabbi, allowing our participants' exposure to a variety of learning styles and perspectives.

As an extra treat, an additional supplementary video is sent out every Friday with a short dvar Torah from that week’s speaker.

New participants can access the link to the WhatsApp group HERE or through our website, where they can also view all our archived videos.

Shnayim Yomi will host a Siyum at the end of each Sefer of Chumash and a Grand Siyum Hatorah at the end of the Year!

