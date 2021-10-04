Saving lives - even while on vacation abroad

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Chani Vaknin, is a resident of Rehovot and runs a minimarket in the city.

On Monday morning, while Chani was on vacation in Vienna, Austria, she came across a woman who was injured in an accident while riding an electric scooter. The woman was in serious condition.

Chani spoke about the incident. "While on a family vacation in Vienna, I saw a woman riding an electric scooter when she was involved in an accident. She fell to the ground right in front of my eyes. She had not been wearing a helmet and suffered a serious head injury. I treated her at the scene and provided emergency first aid care while calling for an ambulance. When the ambulance arrived, I assisted them in continuing to treat the woman until she was transported to the hospital."

Chani added: "Part of being a volunteer EMT with United Hatzalah means helping those in need wherever and whenever they need it and that is exactly what I did. I'm happy that I was there and knew what to do in order to help this woman, and I strongly encourage anyone riding a scooter or bicycle, electric or otherwise, to wear a helmet at all times. Helmets save lives and can prevent serious head trauma."