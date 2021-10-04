Israel weighs plan to allow tourists back next month

The Israeli government is considering a plan to reopen the country to foreign tourists starting next month, after a year and a half of a near-total ban on tourists entering the country.

The Coronavirus Cabinet deliberated Sunday evening on plans drawn up by the Health Ministry which would allow tourists to enter the country, even if they arrive individually, and not as part of organized tour groups.

Last month, the government relaunched a pilot program allowing tourists in organized tour groups of between five to 30 to enter the country. The pilot program had originally been launched in May, but was halted in August, following a spike in infection rates.

Under the plan being considered by the Coronavirus Cabinet, all tourists entering the country will be required to be vaccinated – a condition also imposed currently on members of tour groups.

The current proposal would reopen Israel to all vaccinated tourists starting on November 1st.

Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid) is leading the effort to reopen the country to tourism, Israel Hayom reported.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry is currently working with authorities abroad, including in the US, to establish mutual recognition for vaccinated travelers, enabling Israelis to travel abroad and to prepare for the arrival to Israel of tourists from overseas.