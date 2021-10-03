First time: Egyptair plane lands at Ben Gurion Airport

A plane belonging to the Egyptian airline Egyptair, which arrived on a direct flight from Cairo, landed at Ben Gurion Airport today (Sunday).

This is the first time that an official Egyptair commercial flight has landed at Israel's main airport. The plane was received on the runway with festive jets of water.

Flights between Ben Gurion Airport and Cairo have operated since the signing of the peace agreements between Israel and Egypt, but Egyptair had set up a subsidiary called Air Sinai to operate flights between the two countries, to avoid flights to Israel under the official Egyptian airline logo.

In addition to Air Sinai planes, the Egyptian airline would send larger planes from time to time, but the painted white with no Egyptian national symbols.

Egyptair will operate a direct line between Tel Aviv and Cairo, which departs from Ben Gurion Airport four times a week. Tickets can be purchased on the company's website. Egyptair will also operate flights from Ben Gurion Airport to Sharm el-Sheikh.