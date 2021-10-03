2 million Israelis lose Green Pass today

Nearly two million Israelis lost their Green Passes today (Sunday) as new rules went into effect.

Under the new rules, which went into effect at midnight, the Green Pass will only be valid for six months after the recipient's last coronavirus vaccine dose. Under the new rules, between 1.7-1.9 million Israelis will lose their Green Passes.

Israel's Health Ministry has stressed that the Green Pass' purpose is epidemiological, and is intended to prevent infections from spreading in various places, thereby protecting the health of the entire Israeli public. The new Green Pass will allow normal routines to continue, with the economy and educational system open and fully functional.

All Israelis must update their Green Passes on the Health Ministry website or mobile app.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday night responded to the downward trend in the number of seriously ill coronavirus patients.

In a statement, Bennett expressed satisfaction at the rise in the number of people getting vaccinated against coronavirus and the signs that the pandemic is subsiding.

"This is without us implementing a lockdown or far-reaching restrictions on the public," the statement noted. At the same time, Bennett emphasized that it is still too early to celebrate, since Israel is still investing enormous efforts into fighting the pandemic.

"We are at a critical stage, with the reopening of the educational system and our intention to end the mass quarantines and move to a model of extensive testing and quarantine only for those who test positive.

"Especially now, we must be strict about the Green Pass, be careful, and not to become complacent. I call on all those who have not yet been vaccinated as required - do it as soon as possible! The vaccine saves lives, and the depth of the country's vaccination allows it to remain open and functioning," Bennett said.