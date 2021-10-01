Analyst warns: 'Iran is making fast progress - and Israel has no strategy'

Zvi Yehezkeli, Arab affairs analyst at Channel 13, on Friday morning warned that Israel has no plan for dealing with the Iranian threat.

In a Friday morning interview with 103 FM Radio, Yehezkeli emphasized that Iran is determined to become a nuclear power.

"The Iranians are advancing towards a nuclear weapon, and Israel has no strategy," he told the radio station.

Clarifying his statement, Yehezkeli explained that although Israel has a desire to attack Iran and foil its nuclear advancement, "in the US there is a new boss."

"Whatever we do, the Iranians will continue advancing quickly towards a bomb. The pace at which they advance shows that they don't care about the world, and they will soon be capable of nuclear weapons. And that's news which is not good for Israel.

"Will an agreement, or an attack, stop the Iranians? I am familiar with the Iranian government and the energy of the Shi'ite rule, which seeks revenge in the Middle East. They will not give up on a bomb, even if there is an agreement which delays it.

"The question arises, what is Israel going to do? How will Israel provide an answer to this issue? That's something that [Israeli Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett did not say in his speech, and the defense establishment certainly has many solutions for this issue."

At the same time, he said, "I don't believe that the Israelis will do something that will embarrass the Americans, and here we have a problem."

"An Iranian bomb is the Shi'ite government's highest goal," he said. "They want to get there - and they will get there, any way possible."