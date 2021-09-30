Report: Netanyahu writing new book - aimed at Americans

Opposition Leader and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is penning a new book, according to a report by Walla Thursday afternoon.

According to the report, Netanyahu is targeting American readers and is writing the book in English.

The book, Netanyahu’s first since the 1990s, will, once published, be his fifth. Netanyahu’s three prior books, published during the 1980s and 1990s, all focused on anti-terrorism. They include 1981’s International Terrorism: Challenge and Response; 1987’s Terrorism: How the West Can Win; 1995’s Fighting Terrorism: How Democracies Can Defeat Domestic and International Terrorism; and A Durable Peace: Israel and Its Place Among the Nations.

Netanyahu has reportedly been working on the book since he returned to Israel from his vacation in Hawaii. The book is said to combine experiences from Netanyahu’s terms as prime minister including Israel’s purchase of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine, the Abraham Accords, and Israel’s efforts to halt Iran’s nuclear program.

Netanyahu’s office declined to comment on the report.