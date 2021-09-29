3 Jews arrested for alleged terror attack

Three Jews were arrested Wednesday over an attack which left over a dozen Palestinian Arabs injured, including a three-year-old boy, the Israel Police announced.

Police say that a dozen masked assailants attacked an Arab village in the South Hebron Hills on Tuesday afternoon and threw stones at the residents.

The arrested suspects include a minor from the South Hebron Hills and two adults from Jerusalem. According to the police the suspects are being held “on suspicion of assault, causing damage to property and sabotage."

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned the incident as an act of terror.

“This violent incident is horrific and it is terror," Lapid wrote on Twitter Wednesday night. “This isn’t the Israeli way and it isn’t the Jewish way. This is a violent and dangerous fringe and we have a responsibility to bring them to justice.”

The incident was condemned by the European Union and the United Nations, which called for an end to "settler attacks" on Arab civilians.

The three-year-old boy was struck in the head by a stone and evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba in moderate condition.