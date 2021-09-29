Report: White House rejected request for Biden-Abbas meeting

The White House rejected the request of Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas to meet with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week, Walla news reported citing American and Arab sources.

The move is considered unusual for an administration considered more friendly to the Palestinian Authority than the previous Trump Administration, and may reflect the low priority the Biden Administration places on the Arab-Israeli conflict compared to previous administrations.

Abbas would have flown to New York personally if his request to meet with Biden had been granted. Instead, he delivered his address to the UN General Assembly via web-cast last week.

Biden raised the issue of the Arab-Israeli conflict during his speech to the UN General Assembly last week and reiterated his administration's support for the Two-State Solution,. However, he stated that such a solution is a "long way" off.

During his speech, the president also stated that America's support for Israel is "unequivocal" and its commitment to the Jewish State's security is "without question."