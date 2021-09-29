We should have remembered the lessons of 9/11

We recently commemorated the tragedy of al Qaeda’s attacks on our homeland. On September 11, 2001, nineteen Islamist terrorists (fifteen from Saudi Arabia) highjacked and flew two airplanes into the Twin Towers of New York’s World Trade Center, another plane crashed into the Pentagon, and the fourth plane crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 innocent Americans perished that day.

As with The Alamo and Pearl Harbor, we will never forget what happened. However, America seems to have forgotten the key lessons of 9/11. Who did it and why?

INN: RW Twin Towers

Inexcusably, our leaders never conveyed the whole picture of the tragedy to the American people, who never received the full accounting of what happened. In the 20 years since, we were never provided with the accurate details. The government withheld and classified information that would have helped Americans to more fully understand what happened on 9/11.

Therefore, we at Save The West are offering here the key lessons that our leaders refused to convey:

1) Islamism, also called Political Islam or Radical Islam, is about subjugation and it comes in two forms: Physical terror and Cultural terror.

-Physical terror is obvious and easily seen – violent attacks intended to kill or maim innocent people in the name of Muslim ideology.

-Cultural terror exhibits itself through the imposition of Islamic law – sharia, the cruel and primitive 7th century law through which today’s Islamists seek to undermine Western Civilization and replace the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Sharia rule constitutes an existential threat to America and Western civilization.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash 90 Hamas terrorists with Kalashnikov guns



2) The U.S. is under continuous and simultaneous attack from several terror entities. The Islamic Republic of Iran is the number one terrorist entity in the world, with several hundred thousand terrorists worldwide, carrying out cyber, physical, and narco-terror operations, and cultural-political warfare.

3) The newly energized Islamist terrorists, which include the Taliban, al-Qaeda, ISIS-K, and the Qahtani network. These represent the number two physical terror organizations with nearly 100,000 battle-hardened physical terrorists in Afghanistan, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

public domain Al Qaeda flag

4) Drug Trafficking Organizations (DTOs) and Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) such as South America’s MS-13, which has an estimated 30,000 to 60,000 members in the U.S. and tens of thousands more in their international criminal activities, spanning the trafficking of illicit drugs, people, weapons, sex trafficking, and money laundering, among others.

iStock Mexican drug cartel cocaine warehouse

5) The Muslim Brotherhood (MB) is the number one cultural terror organization, primarily financed by Qatar, Turkey, and Pakistan. They support nearly 3,000 mosques and schools in the U.S. and over 5,000 such institutions in Europe, as well as hundreds of Islamic “cultural” centers in academic institutions throughout the world.

Muslim Brotherhood Muslim Brotherhood

6) The anti-American, anti-free market, racist, Maoist/neo-Marxist Black Lives Matter (BLM), and the anarchist Antifa, are – though not officially recognized – the largest domestic terror organizations in the United States. Both are loosely affiliated with the Democrat party. Each uses a mix of physical and cultural terror – often in the form of Cancel Culture. They are also supported by Chinese, Russian, and Iranian disinformation campaigns.



7) Most of America’s legacy media and social media companies, as well as major businesses, have been intimidated into advancing BLM’s and Antifa’s cultural terror agenda by heralding and imposing their false narratives on the American public.

Had America internalized the lessons of 9/11, the Federal government would have charged the CIA, DOJ, FBI, DHS, and DOD with the task of rooting out both domestic and foreign physical terrorists, as well the cultural terror ideologies behind them. Unfortunately, during the past 20 years, these once great agencies have failed us. They are no longer capable of protecting America.

It’s not too late to right the ship. The Federal government’s bureaucracy must be purged of anti-American personnel who are unwilling to uphold Constitutional law. They must be replaced by American patriots who would reimpose the rule of law, as enunciated by our Constitution and Bill of Rights. ‘We the People’ must rise to the challenge!

ADDITIONAL READING:

Save the West.com (the source of this article. See Ken's thought of the week)

9/11 Commission Records – Archives.gov/research/9-11

Articles: The Sharia Threat to America – AmericanThinker.com

Up to 15,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover – NBCNews.com

Radical Islam and the clash of civilizations – American Thinker

Iran Regime’s Terrorism and Human Rights Violations Go Hand in Hand, Require Firm Action – NCRI

Report: Number of mosques in US grows overall, but African American mosques in decline – ReligionNews.com

Inside the satanic MS-13 gang with the motto ‘kill, rob, rape, control’ who slaughtered teens in football pitch massacre – thesun.co.uk

Levin: BLM and Antifa are the ‘militia wing’ of the Democrat Party – Fox News

Black Lives Matter has terrorist and communist inspirations, but liberal media doesn’t care – Washington Examiner

Who are the Taliban and how did they take over Afghanistan so swiftly? – msn.com

JI, Muslim Brotherhood join hands – Pakistan – Dawn.com

Kenneth S. Abramowitz is the founder of SaveTheWest.com and General Partner and co-founder of worldwide healthcare venture capital fund.NGN Capital. He serves on the boards of Friends of Likud, ZOA, CAMERA, Americans for a Safe Israel, The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), and Bible Lands Museum.