PA outraged after woman holds Israeli flag on Temple Mount

Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has sent letters to the secretaries of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation what he called the "escalation" in Israeli operations designed to divide the Arab world using the Al Aqsa Mosque.

In his letter, Maliki noted that the "Israeli Occupation Authority" continues to use religious freedom justify daily "invasions" at the Al Aqsa Mosque and the implementation of "its expansionary colonial aspirations in occupied Jerusalem."

As examples of his remarks, Maliki said that on Monday the Israeli flag was hoisted in the plaza of the Al Aqsa Mosque and "Talmudic rituals" were held, Jewish visitors prostrated on the ground and brought religious books to the site.

Maliki claimed that at the same time the "Occupation Authority" imposes restrictions on Muslims and prevents them from coming and practicing religious worship at the Al Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli flag was hoisted by Lauren Isaac, a recent immigrant from Canada. She wrote on Facebook following the incident: "I was arrested because I hoisted the Israeli flag on the Temple Mount today ... sometimes you have to break the rules to do the right thing!!! Am Yisrael Chai!!!!"