US sources: Soon we'll have to take action against Iran

US sources have said in talks with their Israeli counterparts that the country is nearing the point at which it will be required to take steps to act against Iran, Kan News reported.

US sources have also expressed concerns that Tehran is intentionally dragging out the return to talks on the resumption of the nuclear deal, in order to entrench itself even more in the nuclear arena and to enrich uranium. This issue came up in several discussions that senior US officials held with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White), and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid).

On Friday, Iran’s new Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said the country will return to nuclear negotiations "very soon," The Associated Press reported.

On Thursday a senior US official said that the window is still open to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal but won't be forever.

"We're still interested. We still want to come back to the table," the senior State Department official said in a telephone briefing, as quoted by Reuters. "The window of opportunity is open. It won't be open forever if Iran takes a different course."