Poll shows Trump with wide lead over Biden in 2024

Former President Donald Trump would defeat his successor, President Joe Biden, if new elections were held today, according to a new poll.

The poll, conducted by Rasmussen Reports, found that if a new presidential election were held today, Trump would defeat Biden by ten points, with 51% of the vote to Biden’s 41% of likely voters.

One thousand respondents were surveyed for the poll, which was conducted on September 21st and 22nd via telephone and the internet.

Forty-eight percent of likely voters said it would be a good idea for Trump to run for the presidency again, while 44% said that would be a bad idea.

The poll also found that if Biden does not run in 2024, and his vice president, Kamala Harris, runs instead, Trump would win by a wider margin of 13 points, 52% to 39%.

This is the second recent poll to find Trump defeating Biden in a rematch.

Earlier this month, a poll by Emerson showed Trump eking out a razor-thin, one-point margin of victory of Biden, 46.6% to 45.6%.

Trump has not yet declared his intentions to run in 2024, but has repeatedly alluded to another White House bid.

On Friday, Trump again hinted at a possible 2024 run, saying that only a “bad call from a doctor” would prevent him from running.