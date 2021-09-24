Iran claims progress in talks with Saudi Arabia

Iran claims that there has been significant progress in talks with Saudi Arabia regarding security issues in the Persian Gulf.

A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Iran told the Al-Arabiya network, "We have had several meetings with representatives of the Saudi government. The talks have been good and significant progress has been made on regional security issues."

The spokesman further noted that "we believe the appropriate solution to be solving problems internally amongst the Gulf States and not by way of the external intervention that we outright reject."

Earlier this week, the King of Saudi Arabia said at the UN General Assembly that "Iran is one of our neighbors and we hope that the talks that have begun between the parties will lead to building trust and future cooperation."