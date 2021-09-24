Leading Israeli TV host rails against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TV presenter Avri Gilad harshly criticized Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and even said he wished for her death on his show on Channel 13.

Gilad made reference to pictures in which the Congresswoman was purported to have been seen crying after the House of Representatives approved the transfer of American aid for the Iron Dome missile defense system.

"She is bitter and in tears. Yes, all our enemies will cry. Look what a bastard. Really. She should just die already," Gilad said.

Rotem Israel, who presents the program with him, tried to moderate his words, saying that " You shouldn't wish for her to die."