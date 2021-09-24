Ingredients:

Prime Bola:

2 and 1/2 pounds prime bola (called shoulder roast or silver tip roast in the US)

1/4 cup flour

2 teaspoons chicken soup mix

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground Gefen Black Pepper

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon oil, divided

2 medium onions, diced

Glaze:

3 tablespoons pomegranate molasses

2 tablespoons Kedem Balsamic Vinegar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon Gefen Worcestershire Sauce

Prepare the Pomegranate Glazed Prime Bola:

Pat the meat dry, then, in a large zip-top bag, mix flour, soup mix, and pepper. Add the meat and coat well.

In a large hob-safe dish, heat one tablespoon oil. Sear the meat on all sides for a few minutes on each side. Remove meat and place on a plate.

To your dish, add one teaspoon oil and onions. Sauté for two minutes.

In a bowl, mix the glaze ingredients together. Pour into the dish and let it simmer together for one minute.

Add the meat back in and turn it.

Cover and put into preheated oven on 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for one-and-a-half hours (larger pieces need two hours).

Once out, rest for 20 minutes, covered, before serving.

If not using straight away, let it sit in the fridge until cold, or overnight, and slice once cold. Serve on a bed or rocket/arugula with a sprinkle of pomegranate seeds for a lovely effect.

Note: Freezes beautifully.

Courtesy of Kosher.com