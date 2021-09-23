IPS Chief: I won't be a scapegoat, won't resign

Israel Prison Service (IPS) head Katy Perry told her associates that she did not intend to resign after six terrorists escaped from the Gilboa Prison earlier this month.

"I will not be a scapegoat after years of neglect in the system and I will not resign. I expect the commander of Gilboa Prison to resign," Perry told her associates.

The commissioner's associates referred to the commission of inquiry set up to investigate the escape and said that "it is doubtful whether the commission set up will draw personal conclusions about her, and she is glad it was set up. Perry has to deal with the failures in the treatment of security prisoners due to the management of the previous chief intelligence officer."

Perry referred in closed conversations to allegations made against her in the media, including publications that there was political involvement in appointments in the prison system. "I saw the publications. It does no good to anyone, It was an assault on my dignity. Since I took office I have appointed close to 100 officers and there has not been a single political appointment. Behind the publications is a gang that came out disgruntled because they did not get what they wanted. All the current staff is now behind me."

She said, "I see the committee as an opportunity to open up the issue of security prisoners. The question of whether there was intelligence responsibility for other bodies as well is part of the mandate of the commission of inquiry."