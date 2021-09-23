Poll: Biden's approval falls as Trump's approval rises

Former US President Donald Trump may be benefiting from his successor's current predicaments, according to a new poll.

According to one poll by Gallop, which was released on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden's approval rating has fallen to 43%, down six percent from August, while 53% of Americans disapprove of his performance as president.

Biden's approval rating has fallen 14% since he took office in January.

Vice President Kamala Harris' approval rating is at 49%, with her disapproval rating also at 49%, according to Gallup.

The president has faced criticism for his handling of a range of issues in recent months, including the US pullout from Afghanistan in August which ended with the Taliban taking control of the country, high inflation, the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, and a surge in illegal crossings at the southern border.

Another poll conducted by Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll found that Donald Trump, whom Biden defeated in last year's presidential election, has seen his own approval rise as Biden's fell.

According to the second poll, Trump's approval rating has surpassed Biden's for the first time since the 2020 presidential election, with 48% of respondents approving of Trump compared to 46% for Biden. Biden's disapproval rating was 47%, compared to a 49% disapproval rating for Biden.

The poll even found that 51% of Americans say Donald Trump was a better president than Joe Biden, with 49% saying that Biden is the better president.

Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard-Harris survey, told The Times that "the mounting issues on all fronts have led to the surprise conclusion that Trump is now seen as being as good a president as Biden, suggesting the honeymoon is being replaced with buyer’s remorse."

Trump has teased a possible run for reelection in 2024.