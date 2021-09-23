Sharia law in Europe

Professor Greer also criticized the Sharia treatment of women and Christians in Islamic nations.

"The campaign was fierce and punitive and put my family and me under intolerable stress," Greer told the Mail on Sunday. “It was scary. To be safe, my wife and I ran away from home to be in a safer place. Militant minorities are increasingly intent on dictating the law through defamation, intimidation and threats”.



Professor Greer, whose book, Tackling Terrorism In Britain: Threats, Responses And Challenges Twenty Years After 9/11, will be published next month, will retire early.

What did Greer tell the students that caused such a scandal? That in Islam freedom of ex‎pression is punishable by death, like apostasy. Then, that religious minorities under Islam are second-class citizens. And that women, finally, are subjected to a regime of discrimination with polygamy, divorce, in court, and in physical beatings and clothing ... And we are in the same university where a colleague of Greer's, David Miller, can stir in the murk of anti-Semitism without encountering sanctions.

But of course you know, Islam enjoys preferential treatment. Last spring, another teacher in Batley, England, was forced out of school and home after being subjected to death threats for showing Charlie Hebdo cartoons in class during a lesson on freedom of ex‎pression. Now that educator, who was also suspended from school, lives in a "safe house" with his wife and children.

We are talking about a country where, for the accusation of "Islamophobia", the book of a famous journalist like Julie Burchill has been thrown away and where "museums and libraries keep dozens of images of Mohammed, but they remain out of reach of the public," as The Guardian explained.

For those who have not noticed it yet, the Taliban are imposing Islamic law not only in Afghanistan, but also in Europe.