Report: 53 year old man dies following lack of available ECMO

At the beginning of last week, a 53-year-old man who suffered a severe heart attack was hospitalized in a hospital in the north of the country. Channel 12 on Wednesday reported that he was in need of an ECMO machine but that there were none available, and so he died after not having a free device.

Earlier, doctors told Israel Hayom said that they are forced to make impossible choices and decide which critically-ill patients will be hooked up to an ECMO machine, and which patients will not be hooked up to an ECMO because there are not enough machines for them.

The doctors also said that they are forced to choose which patients in very serious condition and are hooked up to ventilators will have a bed in the coronavirus ICU, and which will not receive a bed in the proper ward and will be treated instead by doctors and nurses who are less skilled and experienced in treating intubated patients,