Arab nabbed after threatening passersby at Tel Aviv promenade with weapon

Police arrested a 22-year-old man, a resident of Jaffa, on suspicion of threatening with a weapon passersby on Herbert Samuel Street in Tel Aviv.

The suspect got into the car of a 30-year-old woman holding a weapon in his hand, got out of it and fled - until he was apprehended by civilians who subdued him. One of them was slightly injured.

The civilians who were at the scene shouted "terrorist terrorist" and kept curious onlookers away until police forces arrived. The officers seized the weapon and took the suspect for questioning.

A 30-year-old man was lightly injured in the head while wrestling with the Arab suspect. MDA medics treated him. The driver of the car, about 30 years old, suffered from anxiety and was also treated on the spot.at the scene.