Number of seriously ill COVID patients rises to 723

A total of 4,800 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning, down from 8,782 new cases reported Monday.

The percentage of tests coming back positive fell from 5.11% Monday to 4.70% Tuesday.

There are now 74,898 known active cases of the virus across Israel, including 1,123 hospitalized patients with COVID.

Since the pandemic began, 1,244,580 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported.

The number of seriously ill patients rose Wednesday to 723, up from 708 on Tuesday.

Of those, 251 are in critical condition, with 172 are on respirators.

Thus far, a total of 7,582 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded across Israel, including nine deaths on Tuesday and five Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday morning, 6,073,103 Israelis have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, or 65.31% of the population, with 5,593,597, or 61.15% of the population, having received two doses, and 3,104,708, or 33.39% of the population, having received three doses.

The infection coefficient, which measures the spread or decline of the pandemic, fell to 0.83 for the last day on record, September 11th, falling from 0.90 the day before. An infection coefficient of R = 1 marks the level at which the pandemic has stabilized and is neither expanding nor contracting, while a number above indicates the virus is spreading, and a number below one indicates the pandemic is in decline.