Iranian Pres: Iran wants talks to remove US sanctions

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called for the resumption of negotiations to remove American sanctions on Iran during his address to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday.

"The Islamic Republic considers the useful talks whose ultimate outcome is the lifting of all oppressive sanctions," Raisi said.

Earlier, the Iranian government stated that the stalled nuclear talks with western powers in Vienna would resume in a few weeks.

US President Joe Biden stated at his own address at the UN General Assembly that “the United States remains committed to preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon," adding that the US is "prepared to return to full compliance with [the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal] if Iran does the same.”

Raisi was elected President in Iran in June. Raisi, a hard-line cleric, was a member of the 1988 'death committees,' which were responsible for the extrajudicial executions of thousands of people, and has been called the 'butcher of Tehran.'